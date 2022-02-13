Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,817,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

