Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 36,274 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,274 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Costamare worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

