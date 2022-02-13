Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

