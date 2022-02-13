Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 million, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -272.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

