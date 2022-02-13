Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EXSR stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.

Get Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) alerts:

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.