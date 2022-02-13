Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EXSR stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
