Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. On average, analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 42.4% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 37.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.