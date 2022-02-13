Exosis Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 111.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 173.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $21,757.32 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.50 or 0.06896511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00298333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.54 or 0.00769504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00078889 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00409267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00222085 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.