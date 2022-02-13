Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $231.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.82.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

