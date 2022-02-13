Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $1,523,400.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total value of $1,523,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80.
FICO opened at $516.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
