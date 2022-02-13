Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $1,523,400.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total value of $1,523,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80.

FICO opened at $516.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

