Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Acquires £6,000 in Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,113.59).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Falanx Group alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Ian Selby acquired 165,240 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,652.40 ($2,234.48).

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ian Selby purchased 500,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,761.33).

LON:FLX opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. Falanx Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falanx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falanx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.