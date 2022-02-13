FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
FAT Brands has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.04. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAT shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
