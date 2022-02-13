FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.04. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAT shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

