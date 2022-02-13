Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.40% of Fate Therapeutics worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

