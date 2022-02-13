Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.08. 365,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

