FIL Ltd Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.18% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

ASR stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $164.11 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

