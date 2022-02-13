FIL Ltd Has $12.92 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,067,569 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,880,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

