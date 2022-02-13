FIL Ltd Has $8.47 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,931 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cameco worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $28,249,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $24,133,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

