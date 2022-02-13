FIL Ltd Sells 17,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.