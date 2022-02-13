FIL Ltd Trims Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,557 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 10.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of RACE opened at $218.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average is $235.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

