Financial Analysis: Tower One Wireless (TOWTF) vs. Its Peers

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS: TOWTF) is one of 922 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tower One Wireless to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

This table compares Tower One Wireless and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million -$1.76 million -5.00 Tower One Wireless Competitors $1.80 billion $144.36 million 2.08

Tower One Wireless’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tower One Wireless and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower One Wireless Competitors 5469 19819 42229 816 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.58%. Given Tower One Wireless’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower One Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -19.47% N/A -7.47% Tower One Wireless Competitors -4,228.39% -124.65% -13.85%

Summary

Tower One Wireless competitors beat Tower One Wireless on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.