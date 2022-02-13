Financial Review: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marqeta and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50 Freshworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 107.99%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 89.21%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Freshworks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Freshworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 20.49 -$47.69 million N/A N/A Freshworks $249.66 million 19.40 -$57.29 million N/A N/A

Marqeta has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Freshworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% Freshworks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marqeta beats Freshworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc. develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees. The company also provides Freshchat, a solution to engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success; Freshmarketer, an marketing automation solution to acquire, engage, and retain customers; Freshcaller, a solution to reimagine cloud-based phone system for businesses of various sizes; and Freshteam, a solution to recruit and onboard top talent, as well as manage employee data and time off. In addition, it offers Freshrelease, an agile project management software for development teams to plan, track, test, and ship; Freshsuccess, a solution to protect revenue, increase customer lifetime value, and strengthen customer relationships; Freshconnect, a solution that enable teams, partners, and agents to collaborate with full context; Freshping, a solution to monitor website availability, and get alerts and status pages; and Freshstatus, a solution to setup hosted public status page. Further, the company provides The Freshworks Customer-for-Life Cloud that powers the next generation of customer engagement, giving the organization the ability to move past managing leads to nurturing customer relationships. It has a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Mateo, California with additional locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, India; London, United Kingdom; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Singapore; Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Denver, Colorado.

