Financial Survey: Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rafael alerts:

42.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Alset EHome International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 19.50 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.47 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 0.90 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Alset EHome International has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rafael beats Alset EHome International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.