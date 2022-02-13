First Manhattan Co. Acquires 60 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.51 and a 200 day moving average of $288.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.