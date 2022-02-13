First Manhattan Co. Acquires 700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

