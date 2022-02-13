First Manhattan Co. Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,127 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

