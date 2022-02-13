First Manhattan Co. Buys 18,500 Shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) by 198.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.15% of Scopus BioPharma worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.