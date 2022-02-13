First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

