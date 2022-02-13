First Manhattan Co. Invests $240,000 in Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.25% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

CULL opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

