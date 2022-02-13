First Manhattan Co. Sells 138 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,522,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,303,000 after buying an additional 126,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

