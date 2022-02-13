First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

