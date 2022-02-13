First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 281,107 shares.The stock last traded at $58.05 and had previously closed at $57.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $18,404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 279,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,667,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144,451 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 386.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,697,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,530 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

