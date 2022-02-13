First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

