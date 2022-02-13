First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 270,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 121,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $37.20.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.