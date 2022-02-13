First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 270,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 121,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $37.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.
