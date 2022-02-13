First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 73.2% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:GRID traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.07. 100,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,944. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
