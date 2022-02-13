First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 73.2% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GRID traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.07. 100,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,944. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

