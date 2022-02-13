First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,060.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

