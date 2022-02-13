First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $643,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $576,000.

NASDAQ FKU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.26. 4,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,619. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

