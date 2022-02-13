FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $73.13 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.