FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

FANDF opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get FirstRand alerts:

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.