FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$193.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$232.85. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$181.49 and a 52 week high of C$256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$226.00.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total value of C$3,532,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,200 shares in the company, valued at C$17,833,400.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

