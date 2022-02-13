Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

FVRR opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.84. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $152.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

