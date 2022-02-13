Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 492.3% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PFO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 17,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $13.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
