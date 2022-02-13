Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $145.15 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Flow has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $145.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $7.38 or 0.00017355 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.90 or 0.06895937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.58 or 1.00121646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049174 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 328,099,114 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

