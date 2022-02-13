Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 71,616 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 166.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,616 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $47.50 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

