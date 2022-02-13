Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,068,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after buying an additional 1,035,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

