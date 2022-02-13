Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,212,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period.

DBEU stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

