Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 73,548 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,548 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

