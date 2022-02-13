Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $37.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

