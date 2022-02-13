Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

FLUX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.15.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flux Power by 469.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.