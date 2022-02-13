FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

