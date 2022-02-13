Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

