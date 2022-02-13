Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 772,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,926. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

